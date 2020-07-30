Winning streak over: Hartford Athletic loses first game of the season to Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic had its first loss of the season, falling to Indy Eleven 4-1.

Indy’s Nick Moon scored the only goal of the first half, giving his club a 1-0 lead.

The second half had more action from the Boys in Green. Alex Dixon scored in the first minute for Hartford to tie the score at 1.

Tyler Pasher scored in the 51st minute to give Indy the lead again, and they never gave it back.

Drew Conner and Matt Watson scored late goals for Indy to finish off Hartford’s loss.

Fast stats:

Shots (On-Target): Hartford Athletic 8 (3) – 17 (6) Indy

Corners: Hartford Athletic 2-5 Indy

Fouls: Hartford Athletic 13-8 Indy

Offsides: Hartford Athletic 2-2 Indy

Possession: Hartford Athletic 41.7%-58.3% Indy

Passing Accuracy: Hartford Athletic 74.4%-83.6% Indy

Saves: Hartford Athletic 2-2 Indy

The Athletic’s next match is Sunday, Aug. 2, at Dillon Stadium. They will once again take on Loudoun United FC — whom they defeated during the season opener (3-1) on July 20. The club’s full schedule can be found online.