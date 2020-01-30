WTNH News 8 and Hartford Athletic to partner up and broadcast all league matches for second consecutive season

(WTNH) — News 8 and Hartford Athletic are partnering up once again to bring you all the action on the pitch. This means you can catch all the championship games right on our sister station MyTV9.

This season, all Hartford Athletic matches will also be streamed on WTNH.com and on the News 8 app.

Hartford Athletic’s season will start Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. against the New York Red Bulls II.

The first home game is on Saturday, March 21 against Charleston Battery at 4 p.m. at Dillon Stadium.

Last season, 18 Hartford Athletic matches were broadcast on MyTV9, including a friendly against the Puerto Rico National Team.

Click here to see the full season schedule and to buy tickets.

If you want more great News 8 coverage of all your local news at 7am, come join us over on MyTV9 for more Good Morning Connecticut. You can find MyTV9 on your TV provider at one of the channels listed below.