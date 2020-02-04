Hartford company tries to win big off Chief’s Super Bowl win

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ big Super Bowl win was also a big win for a Hartford company.

Right after the game ended, GimaSports started cranking out championship gear to ship across the country.

It’s been 50 years since the Chiefs’ logo appeared on Super Bowl championship gear, so the company figured people would be waiting to snag the merchandise.

“It’s not only exciting for me but for my employees,” said owner Robert Giansiracusa. “They get to go into a store and see a hat and say, ‘hey we did those here.'”

Over the next few days, the company will make and ship 15,000 hats across the United States.