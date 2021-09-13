Hartford Hospital Auxiliary Benefit Golf Tournament held on Monday to raise funds for the hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It was a nice day for a round of golf. The 32nd annual Hartford Hospital Auxiliary Benefit Golf Tournament was held on Monday.

News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House, Good Morning Connecticut anchor Keith Kountz, and News 8’s General Manager Rich Graziano played during the tournament.

The Hartford Hospital Auxiliary helps the hospital itself by providing services, programs, and grants that directly benefit the hospital. Money raised helps to fund projects for the hospital, provide equipment and training, and fund scholarships.

In the past few years, the Hartford Hospital Auxiliary has pledged more than $2 million to the hospital. The success of the auxiliary depends upon fundraisers.

“People came from throughout the country to support us today. So many supporters, key constituents of the hospital, frontline workers coming together, celebrating this incredible institution,” said Jeff Flaks, President & CEO of Hartford HealthCare.

News 8’s General Manager Rich Graziano even sank a hole in one during the tournament.

