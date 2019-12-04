Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

Hartford Hurricanes need help fundraising to get to Pop Warner National Football Championship

Sports

by: Bob Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 14U Pop Warner Hartford Hurricanes are headed to the Pop Warner National Football Championship.

“We are going to Florida with the intention of winning a national championship, we believe this group of kids here can do that,” Coach Omega Cobb.

The team has worked hard and played even harder.

“With my brothers, I have been loving them they took me in since the day I came, and we been putting in work, hard work,” plater Damar Artis said.

While the whole team has played together, not all of them can afford to go, so the team has created a GoFundMe.

The Hurricanes have already won a State Championship and a New England Championship.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Hurricanes headed to Florida for Pop Warner National Football Championship

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Hurricanes headed to Florida for Pop Warner National Football Championship"

Connecticut treasurer aims to divest gun stock

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut treasurer aims to divest gun stock"

'It was not loan': Fotis Dulos takes the stand in civil trial

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'It was not loan': Fotis Dulos takes the stand in civil trial"

Enfield police in search of alleged donation jar thief

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Enfield police in search of alleged donation jar thief"

Civil lawsuit against Fotis Dulos set to begin in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Civil lawsuit against Fotis Dulos set to begin in Hartford"

Vaccination exemption controversy may doom pharmacists' flu shot proposal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaccination exemption controversy may doom pharmacists' flu shot proposal"
More Hartford

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss