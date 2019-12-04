Hartford Hurricanes need help fundraising to get to Pop Warner National Football Championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 14U Pop Warner Hartford Hurricanes are headed to the Pop Warner National Football Championship.

“We are going to Florida with the intention of winning a national championship, we believe this group of kids here can do that,” Coach Omega Cobb.

The team has worked hard and played even harder.

“With my brothers, I have been loving them they took me in since the day I came, and we been putting in work, hard work,” plater Damar Artis said.

While the whole team has played together, not all of them can afford to go, so the team has created a GoFundMe.

The Hurricanes have already won a State Championship and a New England Championship.