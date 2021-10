HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for some early Halloween fun? Why not head to the ballpark!

The Hartford Yard Goats hosted one of the state’s largest Trick-or-Treat community events Sunday. The free event ran through the entire open concourse at the stadium.

Over 50 local businesses and sponsors took part in the event and passed out candy to the kids.

It’s going to be a while before the next Goats game; the next season starts April 8.