Hartford Yard Goats playing at Dunkin’ Donuts Park for first time in 17 months for home opener Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats home opener is Tuesday night. It’s the first time the team is playing at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in 621 days.

The Goats are hosting the Portland Sea Dogs – the Red Sox AA affiliate.

The game is sold out with limited seating for social distancing restrictions. They are at 50% capacity for Tuesday night’s game, which means about 3,000 fans will be filing into the stands to cheer on the Yard Goats.

Ready for the sold out crowd 👀 pic.twitter.com/J5WJs1ynar — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) May 11, 2021

We spoke with the President of the Yard Goats Tim Restall before the game: “It’s been a long long time. Obviously, 2020 was a very difficult year, but it’s very exciting to have the team back in town, hear the crack of the bat, hear fans coming back to the ballpark…Very exciting to welcome fans back.”

WEB EXTRA: We spoke to the Voice of the Yard Goats, play-by-play broadcaster Jeff Doole, ahead of Tuesday’s first pitch

“This is awesome,” Dooley told us. “August of 2019 was the last time the Goats played a home game. We’re just so thrilled to celebrate Opening Day with our fans tonight. It’s been tough going a season without playing…Hopefully we’re part of people’s routine and we can bring people back to some normalcy.”