HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – For more than three months, Major League Baseball fans wondered if there would ever be a 2022 season, but the Hartford Yard Goats had no worries.

While Major League Baseball and the players association dickered over a new collective bargaining agreement, things were full speed ahead for Yard Goats team president Tim Restall and the rest of the team.

“Yeah, our players are not affected by it. They’re going to report to spring training on time and come April 8th. We’re going to be playing baseball here, individual tickets just went on sale. We just held our job fair, so all the things are lining up to get ready for baseball to return to Dunkin’ Donuts Park is in progress,” Restall said.

There will be some new things for fans to enjoy.

“We’re in the process of new graphics, new video board, on-field promotions, all things as we get closer to opening day we’ll start unveiling. New food and such, just things to look forward to,” Restall said.

With a new agreement with MLB minor league teams like the Yard Goats did have to make some changes this year, these are changes that fans won’t notice, however.

“One of them is a female locker room. If you look at the Portland Sea Dogs roster, they actually have a female coach this year. Our players used to have to find their own housing. This year, we provide their housing. Some things like that, that you won’t see on the field, but really is addressed with the baseball behind the scenes,” Restall said.

One thing will remain the same. The unique schedule started last year due to COVID.

“We’re waiting to hear about protocols, but from what we’re understanding with regards to protocols from Major League Baseball, everything is on set to go forward as is and we look forward to welcoming fans back to the ballpark,” Restall said.