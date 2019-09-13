LIVE NOW /
High school football games in Groton rescheduled due to EEE concerns

(WTNH) — Some high school football games are being rescheduled because of concerns about Eastern Equine Encephalitis, the disease carried by mosquitoes reported to be in Connecticut.

Norwich Free Academy will now host Xavier this Saturday at 2 p.m. while Fitch High School in Groton will host Xavier next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Groton announced Wednesday that teams will not be allowed to use town fields after 6:30 p.m. at night because the period around dusk is when mosquitoes carrying EEE are most active.

State health officials say mosquitoes with the virus have now spread to twelve communities, mostly in southeastern Connecticut.

