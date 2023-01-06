WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If he’s not the best boy’s basketball player in Connecticut, Conrad’s Riley Fox is undoubtedly one of its most prolific scorers.

On Tuesday night against unbeaten Northwest Catholic, the 6’5 redheaded junior forward was unstoppable.

Fox scored 36 points against one of the state’s best defensive teams, even though three other Red Wolf starters were out with injuries, making Fox the obvious player Northwest needed to stop.

Fox is garnering national attention as an unguardable highlight reel.

He told News 8 that it’s his dream to play basketball at the highest level.