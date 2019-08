NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — High school football teams working for towards opening day with lots of tradition and pride over at Hillhouse High in New Haven.

The Academics are looking to bounce back after a tough season in 2018. Reggie Lytles team is young and the schedule makers were not kind in Hillhouse’s move up from Class M to Class L.

Starting strong and finishing strong is the approach for Hillhouse in 2019.. Watch the video above for more information.