16-yr-old joins Sacred Heart University hockey team roster through IMPACT

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — 16-year-old Zakarai Schneider of Bethany, Connecticut is set to join the Sacred Heart University Pioneers men’s hockey team roster through a Team IMPACT “Draft Day” ceremony.

Schneider will become an official Pioneers teammate while courageously battling a neurological disorder he was diagnosed with at birth.

The Sacred Heart University Department of Athletics along with Boston-headquartered national nonprofit Team IMPACT will hold a special Draft Day celebration for Schneider Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Harbor Club at Webster Bank Arena (600 Main St. Bridgeport).

As a team member, Schneider will attend Pioneers practices, games, team dinners, events, and more.

At the event, Schneider will sign and official Letter of Intent, SHU head coach CJ Marottolo will make remarks, and the Pioneers will welcome Schneider to the team locker room and onto the ice at the opening of the team’s practice.

Schneider’s parents and SHU team captains will also be available for media.

About Team IMPACT: Team IMPACT is a national nonprofit headquartered in Boston, MA that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes.