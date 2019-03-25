Connecticut Ice hockey tournament to feature games at collegiate, youth levels

Hockey fans in Connecticut will be excited by this news.

A big announcement was made on Monday in Bridgeport about a new college hockey tournament.

Connecticut Ice features Yale, Quinnipiac, UConn and Sacred Heart in a three-day hockey festival.

The tournament is January 24th, 25th and 26th.

The two-round four-game tournament will not only have the four Division 1 college teams play, but also youth hockey teams, which has coaches and players pretty excited.

High school and prep school teams will also play during the weekend.