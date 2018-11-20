UConn, Yale men’s ice hockey teams in Northern Ireland for Friendship Four

The UConn and Yale men’s hockey teams are in Northern Ireland this week.

The Huskies and the Bulldogs are playing in the Friendship Four this weekend.

Union College and Boston University are also taking part.

The Bulldogs are pumped to be there, and, by the looks of it, they are already soaking in the culture.

Yale plays Union and UConn plays BU in the opening round.