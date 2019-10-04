Shelton High School shines in early morning Game of the Week pep rally

Before the Friday night lights, the Shelton High School took the field to show us their school spirit!

The winner of News 8’s High School Football Game of the Week is Cheshire at Shelton — this home team showed their enthusiasm in an early morning pep rally.

“There’s so much school spirit, the kids are so excited, our football team is doing well” said principal Kathy Riddle. “We’re so proud of all of our athletes.”

Watch the video above to see the team, the cheerleaders and the band show off. Roll Gaels!

