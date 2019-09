(WTNH) — Voting for week one of News 8’s Game of the Week is happening now!

Which of these three high school match-ups will win television coverage with News 8 coming to their football game?

Watch the results of the poll on Wednesday, September 11th at 6pm by joining us on TV, online at this location or on the free WTNH app for iPhone or Android.

Vote and share:

Stay tuned all season for more match-ups every week.