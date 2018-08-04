Hundreds play in 3-on-3 New Haven basketball tournament Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Kevin Frederick/WTNH) [ + - ] Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The rain might have put a basketball tournament inside on Saturday, but it didn't damper the competition.

More than 500 people came out to New Haven to play 3-on-3 hoops for the Connecticut Big Three Ball Out.

Kids from all across the state, including Hartford, Bridgeport and Waterbury, came out.

Players 7-years-old and up participated.

It is meant to keep kids engaged, foster some friendly competition, and of course, have some fun too.

"We got to bring all the cities together. We need to bring the kids from each city together. It's about nonviolence. It's about competition. It's about having a lot of fun," explained Jason Bartlett with the City of New Haven.

"I just like to play it. Play with my friends. It's a lot of competition and I'm here today to showcase my talent with my friends," said Jeremiah Medor of Hamden.

"You just got to play defense and score and that's how you win," added Dante Velez of North Haven.

The City of New Haven has been doing this for four years now.

The tournament will continue on Sunday on Church Street.