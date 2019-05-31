Huskies lose to the Huskers in NCAA Baseball tournament

(WTNH) - NCAA Baseball tournament is underway. The UConn baseball team had a slugfest in Oklahoma City Friday afternoon against Nebraska.

Play of the day for the Huskies was on defense, pop up to third base.

David Langer having trouble with the sun, but shortstop Anthony Prato comes flying in to make the catch.

Huskies had a 4 to 1 lead in this game, a two run homer by Pat Winkel got them started.

The Cornhuskers score 4 in the 3rd and single runs in the 5th, 6th and 9th.

Huskies lose 8 to 5. They'll play the loser of Oklahoma State and Harvard Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

