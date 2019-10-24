Inaugural Pro Veteran Charity Classic to donate proceeds to two local Veterans’ charities

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — 18 groups of five teed off at the Clinton Country Club midday Wednesday for the inaugural Pro Veteran Charity Classic.

The goal was to raise money for two local Veterans charities. It was a big success before the golfers even took to the green.

“It’s very exciting, we haven’t even started to hit a ball and we’ve already raised over $2,000 for the charities, which of course is the whole idea behind it,” said John O’Hare.

The two local charities benefiting from the event are House of Heroes and APK Charities.

APK honors the memory of Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel. The Wallingford native lost his life in Afghanistan in 2013. His family started this charity to help other families of Veterans in need.

Bob Keiser, Andrew’s Step-Dad, said, “It’s a lot of work but we’ve been in business for six years and we are making all kinds of strides to help Veterans here in CT through our direct assistance program.”

Opening ceremonies for the event were highlighted by a visit from the Marine Color Guard. The Clinton Fire Department was also on hand with a huge American flag hanging down from their ladder truck.

It was a perfect day for golf; 90 players were sharing a few laughs and trying to make things just a little better for those in need.

“There’s no question in our minds that he’s driving this, he wants us to do this, you’re gonna pay it forward, you’re going to do something to turn this tragedy into a positive,” Keiser said.