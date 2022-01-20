Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for cursing at fan in Cleveland

Isaac Okoro, Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for cursing at a fan in Cleveland.

Irving’s comments to the fan during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 114-107 loss on Monday were captured on video. Irving used profanity in reminding the fan that he helped the Cavaliers win the NBA championship in 2016.

The NBA has been trying to clean up profanity among players, fining Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant and New York’s Julius Randle recently for using obscene language during interviews.

Irving’s exchange with the fan was part of an eventful return to his former home. After the game, he reiterated that he wasn’t changing his stance on refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, which has kept him ineligible to play in home games because of New York City’s mandate for professional athletes.

