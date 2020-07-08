Ivy League to announce future of fall sports today

(WTNH) — A big fall sports announcement is expected from the Ivy League today. This, just as Yale announced their academic plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in March, the Ivy League canceled its basketball tournament and everybody said that’s an overreaction, and that COVID-19 was not that bad. About two days later, the NCAA tournament was shutting down, so was the NBA and NHL.

Everybody has had a lot more time to think about the fall sports schedule. Football is, of course, the big draw there. There are three options: Have no season at all, play in the fall or play in the spring.

If they play, the season probably would be just seven games against the other Ivy League teams. They usually play a ten-game season with three non-conference games, often mainly from the Patriot League, teams like Lehigh and Colgate. The Patriot League is expected to be the next to announce their fall sports plans.

It is tough to have college sports if you don’t have college students on campus. Yale’s plan is to have about 60% of undergraduates on campus, and the rest learning remotely from home. One way they are doing that is having entire years stay home.

For instance, sophomores will not be on campus for the fall semester. Freshman will not be on campus for the spring semester. What do you do about athletes in those classes if they’re on a team that plays when they’re not supposed to be on campus?

The other question is will the Ancient Eight again set the tone for the rest of sports. Maybe if this was the 1930s, but Ivy League football is not the draw it was, and not the draw it is in other conferences with expensive TV contracts.

Stay tuned, the Ivy League makes its announcements later today.