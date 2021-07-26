Skip to content
Japan 2020
2020 Summer Olympics Medals
Ansonia-native Matthew Torres wins bronze in Paralympics in Tokyo
Video
Like Olympics, Paralympics won’t have fans during pandemic
Video
Paris calling: After Tokyo, Olympians hanker for 2024 Games
Fewer medals, more heart for US at a most unusual Olympics
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Photos: Tokyo Olympics’ dazzling closing ceremony
Video
UConn women’s basketball legends Bird, Taurasi first basketball players ever to win 5 Olympic gold medals
Video
New London native reflects on her experience playing basketball in the Olympics
Video
US goalkeeper, Stratford native Naeher out for the bronze medal match
Biles sticks landing in balance beam, wins Olympic bronze
Video
Two-time Olympian from Glastonbury shares his thoughts on expectations of Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics
Video
Canada beats US women 1-0 in Olympic soccer semifinals
American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals
Video
Fountain of youth: 37-year-old becomes oldest Olympic weightlifting champ
Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
