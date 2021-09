ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A big congratulations today to Matthew Torres of Ansonia. The 20-year-old won bronze in the men’s 400-meter freestyle at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

RELATED: MEET THE TEAM: Six CT athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics

Torres is a sophomore at Fairfield University and a member of the swim team. He is the second person with ties to Fairfield University to medal at the games.

2020 graduate Colleen Young won silver in the 200 IM.