Half-a-dozen CT athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics, gov. sends support

TOKYO, Japan (WTNH) — Just three days until the opening ceremonies of the Olympics and Connecticut will have five Olympians and one Paralympian representing our country.

Rowers Liam Corrigan and Austin Hack are from Old Lyme.

Alyssa Naeher is a goalie on the women’s soccer team; she’s from Stratford.

Old Saybrook’s Alexis Sablone is a skateboarder.

Swimmer Kieran Smith from Ridgefield will compete in three events in Tokyo.

And swimmer Matthew Torres from Ansonia will compete in the Paralympics.

Gov. Ned Lamont passed along words of support: “I wish them all the best, and I can guarantee that there will be a strong contingent of us back home in Connecticut who will be cheering them on while they compete in Tokyo.”