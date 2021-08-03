US goalkeeper, Stratford native Naeher out for the bronze medal match

United States’ goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, below, is attended by doctors during a women’s semifinal soccer match against Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher hyperextended her right knee in the Olympic semifinals and will not be available for the bronze medal match against Australia on Thursday.

Naeher, who is a Stratford, CT native, also sustained a bone contusion in the first half of the 1-0 U.S. loss to Canada on Monday.

She was injured when she went up for the ball and came down awkwardly. She was treated for more than five minutes on the field and tried to continue, she was replaced by Adrianna Franch in the 30th minute.