Jim Calhoun and University of Saint Joseph headed to NCAA Division III Tournament

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jim Calhoun is returning to the NCAA Tournament. This time it’s the Division III NCAA Tournament, leading the University of Saint Joseph men’s team to that bid.

USJ learned their first-round opponent in the Regional Round of the 2020 NCAA Division III Tournament at a watch party Monday. The Blue Jays will face Hobart College Friday in Springfield, MA.

USJ won the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Championship in a thriller Sunday afternoon. That win against Albertus Magnus capped off a run of 25-straight wins to round out the 2019-20 season.

This is Calhoun’s 2nd season at the University of Saint Joseph after 26 seasons and three National Championships at UConn. The Hall-of-Famer led the Huskies to 625 wins before temporarily retiring six years ago.