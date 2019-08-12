Jim Calhoun Celebrity Classic in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Jim Calhoun’s impact on Connecticut reaches far beyond basketball, his UConn teams provided the state with some of its greatest sports moments.

For decades, the Hall of Famer has used his platform to help better the lives of those in need. Every year at this time, Calhoun hosts his celebrity golf classic at the Golf Club in Avon.

21 years of raising money for the Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center, the even is closing in on $10 million raised.

Calhoun lost his dad to heart problems when he was 15.

