Jim Calhoun returns to NCAA Tournament

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.— The No. 17 University of Saint Joseph (USJ) men’s basketball team are the 2019-20 Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) champions, defeating intrastate rival and defending champion Albertus Magnus College (AMC), 88-84, inside a high-octane and sold-out O’Connell Athletic Center Sunday afternoon.

The championship rematch lived up to all the hype, with both teams taking each other’s biggest punch head-on. After all of the emotions and runs (the Blue Jays led by 19 at the half, and the Falcons came storming back), the game was tied at 80 with 1:34 on the clock to decide a winner, and we wouldn’t want it any other way. Both teams traded baskets from their stars, sophomore forward Terry Dawkins (Bronx, N.Y.) for AMC, and sophomore guard Delshawn Jackson Jr. (Hartford, Conn.) for USJ, who had one of the all-time great performances in GNAC Championship history, scoring a school-record 46 points on 16-of-23 from the floor (8-11 FT). ‘DJ’ gave the lift the Blue Jays needed down the stretch, and with some help from the always pesky freshman forward Jalen Samuels (Franklin, Mass.), who made the steal that gave Saint Joseph a four-point lead, the Blue Jays had just a little bit more this time around, avenging the heartbreak of defeat down in New Haven this time one year ago.

