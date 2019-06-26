Jim Calhoun says he plans on coaching St. Joe’s again next year

(WTNH)–Former UConn head coach and hall of famer Jim Calhoun loves the idea of going back to the Big East. He thinks it’s great for both basketball programs.

Calhoun was at the Travelers Championship pro-am last week.

He turned 77 last month but can still hit the golf ball and says he’s feeling great.

When asked about his plans for next year and if he if he plans on coaching again at St. Joseph’s in West Hartford, he says he will.

“I will because I miss the kids, the game, and last year was back to screaming and yelling and watching kids go from boys to men,” Calhoun said, “That’s one of the greatest experiences anybody can have in a lifetime, watch kids grow.”

Next month, ESPN will honor Calhoun with its “Best Coach” award at the ESPY’s award show.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.