Saint Joseph coach Jim Calhoun, center, talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pratt Institute, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn. Now coaching Division III basketball with the same fire he stalked the sidelines at UConn, Calhoun is reaching his 900th win as a college coach. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The president at the University of Saint Joseph confirmed to News 8 that Jim Calhoun will be stepping down as men’s basketball coach.

Panela Trotman Reid said that Calhoun will step down effective immediately.

In 2019, Calhoun announced he would be coaching at St. Joseph. This was after he stepped down as head coach of the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team.

Reid said that a press release from the university will be coming shortly.