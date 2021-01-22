Jordan Morris loaned to Swansea City for remainder of season

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. national team forward Jordan Morris was loaned Friday from Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders to the Welsh club Swansea of the second-tier English Championship for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Morris left the U.S. camp earlier this week in Florida as the final stage of his move to Swansea. Morris joins a Swans side that is second, seven points behind Norwich, which recalled American forward Sebastian Soto om Thursday from the Dutch club Telstar. The top two clubs at the end of the season receive automatic promotion to the Premier League.

“We have worked directly with Jordan and his family on completing this loan agreement as he looks to take a seminal step in his career,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said.

Swansea’s next league match is against third-place Brentford next Wednesday. Swansea was last in the Premier League during the 2017-18 season.

Morris has 41 goals 23 assists in 121 appearances for the Sounders since signing with the club in 2016. At the time, Morris turned down offers to play in Germany to start his professional career with his hometown club.

Morris was the MLS newcomer of the year in 2016. He missed the 2018 season following a torn ACL, but returned to be the league’s comeback player of the year in 2019. Last season, Morris was an MLS Best XI selection for the first time in his career and an MVP finalist after having 10 goals and eight assists in 18 regular season matches.

“This particular move gives him a chance to showcase his skillset and opens a number options for his future,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “On top of that, I am excited to watch him play for Swansea.”

