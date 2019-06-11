CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Three-time major champion golf star Jordan Spieth has committed to the 2019 Travelers Championship.

The 23-year-old won the Traveler's Championship in 2017 in a memorable fashion and has 11 PGA Tour victories in his career.

Spieth is back 🙌! 2017 champion @JordanSpieth will return to the #TravelersChamp next week! pic.twitter.com/PIC0ZfLgQ7 — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 10, 2019

The Travelers Championship will take place between June 17-23 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

