Jordan Spieth commits to 2019 Travelers Championship
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Three-time major champion golf star Jordan Spieth has committed to the 2019 Travelers Championship.
The 23-year-old won the Traveler's Championship in 2017 in a memorable fashion and has 11 PGA Tour victories in his career.
Spieth is back 🙌! 2017 champion @JordanSpieth will return to the #TravelersChamp next week! pic.twitter.com/PIC0ZfLgQ7— TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 10, 2019
The Travelers Championship will take place between June 17-23 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
To purchase your tickets, click here.
