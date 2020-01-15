Justin Thomas Commits to play in 2020 Travelers Championship

Justin Thomas of the United States watches his shot on the 6th hole during the first round of the CJ Cup PGA golf tournament at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.(Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP)

The Travelers Championship announced Wednesday that 12-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas is joining the field for this year’s event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

“We’re thrilled that Justin has decided to play us and support the tournament again this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s a great addition to the field and the caliber of player our fans can expect to see in 2020. With the commitments of Rory McIlroy and now Justin Thomas, that gives us a pair of players ranked among the world’s top five.”

Thomas was the 2017 FedExCup Champion – in that same year, he won the PGA Championship, which was the one Major Championship in his career to date. He had 12 top-10 finishes that season and was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year.

This will mark Thomas’s 7th appearance in the Travelers. His first came in 2013 when he was an amateur, and he has competed in Cromwell each of the past five years. Thomas’s best finish at TPC River Highlands was a tie for third in 2016.

The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 22–28.