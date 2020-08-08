Juventus fires manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League loss

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — This season’s NBA MVP has won the award before.

A trio of past winners of the award — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets — were announced Saturday as the finalists for this season’s top NBA individual honor.