(WTNH)–CT fans know Kemba Walker as a winner. The former UConn All-American hopes Boston Celtics fans will get to know him the same way.

The Celtics introduced Walker and Enes Kanter into the team Wednesday.

Kemba will wear # 8– Antoine Walker’s old number.

He was attracted to the teams championship history and the chance to win with the young and talented C’s.

Walker says Boston already felt like home.

Walker and Boston agreed to a 4 year $141 million deal earlier this month.