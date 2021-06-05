LEADING OFF: Bosox try for sweep in Bronx, O’s check Means

Boston Red Sox center fielder Alex Verdugo, center, celebrates with teammates after the Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 7-3 in a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Sunday:

BOSTON BROOMS?

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox go for a three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in this week’s Sunday night matchup.

Kiké Hernández snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning as Boston completed its major league-best 20th come-from-behind victory, beating New York 7-3 Saturday.

The Yankees dropped behind Toronto into fourth place in the AL East. They are 3-9 in their past 12 games, averaging just 2.4 runs.

After going 9-1 against Boston in 2020, the Yankees have dropped the first two of 19 against the second-place Red Sox this year.

Red Sox righty Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.75 ERA) faces righty Domingo Germán (4-3, 3.27) in the finale.

SEE WHAT IT MEANS

Orioles lefty John Means is getting checked after leaving his latest start in the first inning because of shoulder fatigue.

The Baltimore ace faced just five batters Saturday, giving up two home runs and a single in a 10-4 loss to Cleveland. Means pitched a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.

Means said he had similar issues earlier in his big league career.

“It’s not major,” he said. “It’s nothing serious. It’s more annoying than anything. I’m going to try and flush it out right now and try to attack some weak areas that are there.”

It’s uncertain whether Means will require a stint on the injured list.

“I don’t think we know right now,” manager Brando Hyde said. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow and we’ll know more after getting some tests done.”

CHECK HIM

The Cardinals will see how star catcher Yadier Molina is feeling, a day after he exited a game with a bruised left knee.

The 38-year-old Molina was hit by a foul tip during St. Louis’ season-high fourth straight loss, 5-2 to Cincinnati.

“It’s a bone contusion on his knee,” manager Mike Shildt said. “It could have obviously been much worse, but initial findings are day to day.”

Molina is hitting .277 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs. He was out earlier this season because of strained tendon in his foot.

RUGGED ROAD

The Arizona Diamondbacks try to end their team-record 16-game road losing when they face Corbin Burnes (2-4, 2.24) in Milwaukee. Burnes has struck out 81 in only 52 1/3 innings.

The Brewers beat Arizona 7-5 Saturday, boosted by a tiebreaking home run in the eighth from Christian Yelich.

A day after chastising his team in the dugout for poor play, manager Torey Lovullo praised his group’s effort.

“These guys were very focused and engaged, that’s what makes it hurt,” he said.

Caleb Smith (2-1, 3.32 ERA) makes his third start of the season for the Diamondbacks in the series finale.

