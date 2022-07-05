A look at what’s happening around the majors on Wednesday:

___

SHO AND TELL

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani takes a scoreless streak of 21 2/3 innings to the mound when he starts at Miami.

Ohtani (7-4, 2.63 ERA) has won four straight starts, allowing just one run in that span. He’s struck out 101 in 74 innings this year.

The reigning AL MVP will pitch a day after his 28th birthday. This will be his first career pitching appearance against the Marlins.

ASCENDING ASTRO

Houston right-hander Cristian Javier is coming off two incredibly dominant starts going into this game against the Royals at Minute Maid Park.

In his last outing, he struck out a career-high 14 while holding the Angels to one hit in seven innings. The time before, he fanned 13 in seven innings and combined with the Astros bullpen in a no-hitter at Yankee Stadium.

The 27 total strikeouts are the most in a two-game span by a pitcher who allowed just one hit in the modern era (since 1900), ESPN Stats & Info said.

Javier walked only one batter in that span. The 25-year-old has won three straight starts overall for the AL West leaders.

WELCOME

Brayan Bello, the top pitching prospect in Boston’s system, is set to make his major league debut as he faces Tampa Bay at Fenway Park.

The 23-year-old righty has a fastball in the upper 90s mph. He is a combined 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA) starts for the Rays.

ARCHER AILING

The AL Central-leading Twins will be minus Chris Archer for a bit after the pitcher was put on the 15-day injured list because of tightness in his left hip.

Minnesota made the move before Archer was scheduled to start against the White Sox. It was retroactive to Saturday.

The 33-year-old Archer joined the Twins in the offseason and has done well, going 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts. He’d pitched in only six games during the previous two seasons because of injuries.

The Twins are hoping Archer will be able to rejoin the club before the All-Star Game later this month.

___

