LeBron James, Anthony Davis out vs. Hornets with injuries

by: STEVE REED, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (6) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. The Lakers won 106-96. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been ruled out Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

James will miss his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Davis is out with right wrist soreness. Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) also are out for the struggling Lakers.

Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley, who were both listed as questionable on the injury report, will start.

James sat out Thursday night in a loss at Philadelphia. Davis had 31 points against 76ers.

Charlotte’s Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 39 points on 10 3-pointers in a 158-126 win over Indiana on Wednesday night, will be a game-time decision due to a left ankle strain.

