LeBron James back in action for Lakers in Boston

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James was back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night against the Boston Celtics after missing eight game because of an abdominal strain.

After the 36-year-old James finished a shooting session and walked off the court about an hour before the game, the Lakers tweeted that “The King has arrived … and will play.” They team later added: “He’s back.”

Earlier, coach Frank Vogel said James was a game-time decision.

The Lakers went 3-5 without James.

