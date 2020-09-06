‘Let us play’: High school football players, sports community protest CIAC decision to cancel football amid COVID-19 concerns

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut high school football players want to get back on the field this fall, and their families and coaches want the same. They held a protest a Blue Back Square in West Hartford Sunday afternoon.

This comes after the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference made its decision Friday to cancel the fall season.

The decision was made after the CIAC Board of Control reviewed a letter from the Connecticut Department of Public Health. That letter said DPH does not recommend playing a high-risk contact sport like football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krista Maloney, a family nurse practitioner, told News 8, “It just doesn’t make any sense to me. It doesn’t make any sense at all. I’ve been watching the metrics. I know that they’re safe out there with the numbers as they are now, and they won’t even give them a chance. I just want a chance.”

Clayton Maloney of Gilbert-Northwestern told News 8 Sunday, “I really want us to play. I’ve been looking forward to this and been working so hard. I want to play in college and this season means so much to me. Let us play. Have us play our game. It’s a huge way to help us go to school, focus. It helps us be better people. This game’s meant so much to me over the last 12 years. It’s just been a great experience for me all around, so please let us play!”

“These kids deserve to have their season,” said Mike Drury, Southington Football Coach. “Because it’s travesty. They see what’s going on. Some of those kids are involved in those other programs; they know what’s going on out there. So um, that’s why it hurts so much for them.”

Another protest is set for Wednesday in front of the State Capitol Building in Hartford.