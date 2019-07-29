1  of  2
2018 Little League World Series begins with Ozzie Smith

Little League World Series

by: AJ Donatoni and Robin Deehan

The 2018 Little League World Series has begun in South Williamsport, and a baseball hall of famer was there to get the festivities started. Robin Deehan brings us the sights and sounds from the Parade of Nations from Thursday morning.

