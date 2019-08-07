Bristol businesses welcome boom from Little League regionals

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)–Nothing says summer like baseball in Bristol.

The Little League Regional Tournament in town means twelve teams from New England and the Mid-Atlantic are here in Bristol competing for two spots in the little league World Series.

But twelve teams, their coaches and families mean a lot of extra guests in town, which can mean big bucks for many Bristol businesses.

“This is one of Bristol’s favorite weeks of the year,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, Bristol.

With teams from all over the region playing at Been Field, the city is rolling out the welcome mat.

“Baseball is in the city’s blood,” said Zoppo-Sassu, “so you’ll see a lot of people down there supporting the teams even though Bristol isn’t in it.”

The same goes for Bristol’s local businesses.

“We really try to get our participants out in the community to enjoy it,” said Amry Shelby, assistant director.

Many tell us they see a bump during a time of year when some businesses suffer from a summer slump.

Spots like Dunphy’s Ice Cream look forward to it all year.

“Once we know they’re coming we start prepping,” said Kevin Fuller, owner of Dunphy’s Ice Cream, “order extra ice cream, we just want people to enjoy their experience in Bristol.”