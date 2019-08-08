Madison Little League advancing to New England Regional semifinals

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)–The rain came down hard at the Little League New England Regional game in Bristol Wednesday afternoon, but the Madison Little League team didn’t let it rain on their parade!

They knocked down Maine Wednesday evening, and are now two wins away from heading to Williamsport.

In the 2nd inning, CT is the first to score. Johnny Reh, who pitched well in Tuesday night’s game, drived in Gavin Doyle with the game’s first run.

Madison’s starting pitcher Chase Geremia was the story; he started the game and was perfect. In the second inning, strikes out the side. In the 3rd, Geremia does the same thing. He faced 11 batters and struck out 8.

Up 1-0 in the 4th, Geremia steps to the plate with the bases loaded. He helps himself out using the whole field, and it turns into a three run triple. Madison goes up 4-0.

Madison was leading 5-0 against Maine in the 5th when officials called for a rain delay. Over an hour later, they were back at it on the field.

Madison beat Maine 6-1! Madison will advance to the New England Regional Semifinal.

On Thursday, the team will relax a bit and watch the New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island game. They’ll play the loser of that game on Friday at 1:00 p.m.