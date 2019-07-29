Mike Mussina gets hall of fame sendoff from Little League

With the baseball hall of fame induction ceremony about a month away, Montoursville native Mike Mussina was honored for his accomplishment by Little League on Tuesday night at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Mussina shared stories with the small crowd of his playing days, from high school to the Yankees, and there was also a video presentation that commemorated his hall of fame career. We caught up with Mussina prior to the event to get his thoughts on what this night means to him.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.