New England Regionals: Madison Little League aims to avoid elimination against Massachusetts

(WTNH)–Win or go home. That’s the story for the Madison little league team. Connecticut’s state champion is taking on Massachusetts Tuesday evening.

Madison lost to Vermont on Sunday evening and now have to win out if they want to get to the Little League World Series in Williamsport next week.

Manager Jim Maynard says his team has a ton of energy and will be ready to go: “They’re like caged animals right now and they just want to get out and play and do what they love.”

The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.