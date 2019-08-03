Teams arrive in Bristol for Little League Regional Tournament

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)–What a summer for the 12-year-old little leaguers from Madison. Battle tested through a tough District 9 schedule and then showing some grit in the state tournament.

Madison beat North Haven on Wednesday night in Willimantic to advance to the Little League Regional Tournament in Bristol.

Teams arrived Saturday morning for the opening ceremonies. 12 teams are vying for two spots in Williamsport.

Five New England teams are competing, as well as some Mid-Atlantic Regional teams from New York, New Jersey and Washington DC.

Madison plays at 7:00 p.m. Sunday against Vermont.

