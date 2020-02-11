Local coach battling cancer Ray Guarino named Field Manager for New Britain Bees

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Local collegiate baseball team the New Britain Bees announced on Tuesday Yale Assistant Coach Ray Guarino will be hired to become the team’s Field Manager for the 2020 season.

“Ray brings the Bees a tremendous amount of D1 experience and a proven track record of leadership,” said Bees General Manager Brad Smith. “He is a Connecticut guy, a baseball lifer, and we can’t wait to see the success he will bring to our ballclub.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity to help put a winning product on the field for the Bees,” said Guarino.

Guarino, a West Haven resident, helped the Bulldogs to the 2017 Ivy League Tournament championship as well as back-to-back Ivy League Regular Season championships in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, it was announced Guarino was battling cancer. Two former Yale baseball players set up a Go Fund Me page on behalf of Guarino and over $100,000 has been raised.