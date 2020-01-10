98-game home win streak over for UConn women’s basketball after lost to Baylor

by: By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Connecticut’s Crystal Dangerfield, left, fouls Baylor’s Te’a Cooper during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58, ending the Huskies’ 98-game home winning streak.

UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home.

The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013.

