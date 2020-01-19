Annual Walter Camp Football Foundation celebration wraps up with black tie banquet

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 53rd annual Walter Camp Football Foundations All American Celebration came to a close Saturday night in New Haven.

The black tie affair was over at Yale’s Lanman Center. There was another big crowd for this always entertaining event.

There were many guests in attendance including:

CT Player of the Year Christian Montano

Former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Dorsett

Perseverance award winner Rob Mendez

NFL Cheerleaders with former President Mike Madera

ESPN Sportscaster Chris Berman, the Distinguished American Award winner

Sam Burrell; it was his 50th appearance at the dinner

It was a great night that award winners really appreciate. It was also a great week for fans and local charities.