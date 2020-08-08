Championship racer reflects on over a decade of race car driving in CT

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is lucky to have three quality tracks to catch some racing at, Stafford, Thompson, and Waterford. All three have seen their share of drivers over the years, including Chris Myers of North Franklin.

Myers said he started racing at the Waterford Speedbowl in 2008 and came back every season until 2017 when he took the track championship.

Then, in 2018, he and his team took the car to Thompson and finished second that season. Now, they’re giving Stafford a try.

“I’m 28 now, so it’s a lot easier to relax and not worry about what’s going to happen into the next week. If the weather is good we come out and race,” Myers said.

Myers has noticed that racing has become more expensive over the years.

“10 years ago, 12 years ago when I started racing, it was way cheaper, you could build a car for under 10 grand and go racing. Now you need to save up a couple of years to build a car. There is nothing stock in this entire car.”

“We’re not racing for money,” Myers added. “We spend a lot more than we make, but what we really want is to put that trophy in the trophy case.”

